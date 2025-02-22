Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after buying an additional 874,777 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 23.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

