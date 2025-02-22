Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,573 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 265,408 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 182,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,895 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

