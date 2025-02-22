Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $150,000 Stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTR. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.21 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

