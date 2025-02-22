Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after buying an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 895,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,569,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 72,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. This represents a 25.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

