Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $189.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.37 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $169.08 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.54.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

