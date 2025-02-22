Atb Cap Markets Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Enbridge

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.81%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

