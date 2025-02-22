Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Air Canada

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.37%.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.10. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

