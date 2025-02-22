Atb Cap Markets Estimates Air Canada’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

TSE AC opened at C$16.84 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. Also, Director Vagn Sorensen purchased 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

