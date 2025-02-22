ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.83 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. Insiders purchased a total of 75,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,139 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

