ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.28) per share and revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE ATIP opened at $1.12 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.16.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

