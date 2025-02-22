Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Carvana are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of financial equity that are issued by companies in the automotive sector. They encompass car manufacturers, part suppliers, tire companies and businesses related to vehicle manufacturing and maintenance. The value of these stocks is heavily influenced by consumer demand for vehicles, the overall health of the economy, and innovations in the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,080,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,416,500. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,667,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,905,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.41 and its 200-day moving average is $311.13. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

CVNA traded down $44.35 on Thursday, hitting $237.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,705,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,197. Carvana has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,902.10 and a beta of 3.37.

