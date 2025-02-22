AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $195.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

NYSE AN opened at $181.19 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $136.79 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $131,250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

