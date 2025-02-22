AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.47.

AVB opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $172.85 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

