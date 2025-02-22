B. Riley Estimates Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.0 %

HCC opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

