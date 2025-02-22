B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of TCMD Q4 Earnings

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $21.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $354.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.39 million.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,483,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

