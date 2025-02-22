B. Riley Has Positive Outlook of Backblaze FY2024 Earnings

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Backblaze in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

BLZE stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $320.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $56,971.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,566 shares in the company, valued at $928,113.72. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $66,260.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,864,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,027.32. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Backblaze by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

