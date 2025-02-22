BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,510 ($19.08) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468 ($18.55).

BAE Systems Price Performance

BA opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,204.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.74. The company has a market cap of £39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.88).

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts predict that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

