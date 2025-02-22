BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,510 ($19.08) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468 ($18.55).
BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts predict that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
