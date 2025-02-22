Bank of America Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $101.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,554,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,945 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,882,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,032,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

