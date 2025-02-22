Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$159.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$142.96 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$109.02 and a twelve month high of C$147.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.04. The stock has a market cap of C$103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

