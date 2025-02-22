Barclays Cuts Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $28.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPNS. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,131,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,168,000 after buying an additional 926,405 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $24,147,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 369,947 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.