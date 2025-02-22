Barclays Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $240.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $254.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,796.04. The trade was a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $268,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,469 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 27,449.9% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
