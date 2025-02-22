Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

