Barrington Research Weighs in on PRDO Q1 Earnings

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

PRDO opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,186,674.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3,465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

