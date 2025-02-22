Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAMB stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $544.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

