Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Feb 22nd, 2025

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 6,447,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,875,391 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $22.11.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

