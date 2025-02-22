BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

