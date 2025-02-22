Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 59,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 604,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biofrontera by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 309,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biofrontera by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Stories

