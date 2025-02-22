BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.92% from the company’s current price.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 220,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,055,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after buying an additional 174,634 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

