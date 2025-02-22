BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 504.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,940,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

