Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies involved in bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related businesses. These stocks can be from companies that either deal directly in bitcoin trading, mining, payment processing, hardware manufacturing, or provide related services such as blockchain technology. Investing in bitcoin stocks allows investors to achieve exposure to the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market without owning the currencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,095,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,257,430. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 11,595,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,761,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,705,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,755,549. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 4.23.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 9,038,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,946,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 7,103,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,118,948. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

