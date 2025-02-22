Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $76.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blackbaud traded as low as $66.35 and last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 210514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

Separately, Baird R W lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $835,384.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,682.27. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Blackbaud by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Blackbaud by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

