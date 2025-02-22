BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 101,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 43.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE opened at $10.37 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

