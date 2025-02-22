Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $24.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. HSBC downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 173,678 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

