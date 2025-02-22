Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 89,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 74,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

