Blue Trust Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 444,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.