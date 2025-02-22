Blue Trust Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Equitable by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of EQH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.00.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
