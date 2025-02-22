Blue Trust Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 48,984.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $498.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.58 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

