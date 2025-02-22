BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s current price.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 50.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 179.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

