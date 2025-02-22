BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$4.80.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

