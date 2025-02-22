BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $45.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IONS opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 111.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $1,091,310.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,331.48. This trade represents a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.22 per share, with a total value of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,632.18. This represents a 16.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,609 shares of company stock worth $3,564,867 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,801,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 921,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.