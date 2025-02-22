BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) to “Outperform”

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.40.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$141.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$126.25 and a 1 year high of C$169.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.98.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

