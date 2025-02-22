BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.85 and last traded at C$18.86. 10,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 15,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.89.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.25.

