Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.58, but opened at $70.34. Brady shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 47,687 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.
Brady Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brady Trading Down 6.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81.
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brady
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.