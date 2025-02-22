Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.58, but opened at $70.34. Brady shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 47,687 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brady Trading Down 6.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 118,557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Brady by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

