BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Appoints Lindsey L. Schwartz as Director

BranchOut Food Inc., a company specializing in the production and distribution of food products, made a significant announcement today regarding the appointment of Lindsey L. Schwartz as a director. The decision, effective February 13, 2025, aims to enhance the leadership team of BranchOut Food Inc.

Schwartz, aged 57, currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Schwartz Brothers Restaurants, a renowned entity operating several full-service restaurants and food service companies primarily in the greater Seattle, Washington area. Notably, there are presently no specific agreements in place between BranchOut Food Inc. and Mr. Schwartz pertaining to his role as a director within the company.

The company filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on this matter, as per regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and compliance with reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As an emerging growth company, BranchOut Food Inc. has indicated its choice not to utilize the extended transition period for adopting new or revised financial accounting standards, as provided under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The appointment of Lindsey L. Schwartz is set to bring a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the board of BranchOut Food Inc., providing a valuable addition to the company’s direction and governance.

Investors and industry observers keen on developments within BranchOut Food Inc. will be closely monitoring the impact and contributions that Mr. Schwartz’s appointment will bring to the company’s operations and strategic initiatives moving forward.

