Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) PT at $92.70

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $8,671,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

