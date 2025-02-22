Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $542.15

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.31.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

AXON stock opened at $513.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.11. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $265.32 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital World Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,349,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

