Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $133.10

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $5,636,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GL opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
