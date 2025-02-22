Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

DNUT stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

