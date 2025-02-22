Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $205.00

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of PNC opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,722. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

