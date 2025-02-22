Brokers Issue Forecasts for FHI FY2027 Earnings

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FHI opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.